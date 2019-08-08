Mondi (MNDI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mondi (LON: MNDI):

8/5/2019 – Mondi had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Mondi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/2/2019 – Mondi had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Mondi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/12/2019 – Mondi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Shares of LON:MNDI traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,600 ($20.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,756.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. Mondi Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,250 ($29.40).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.27 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Mondi’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

