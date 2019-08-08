Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.13. Moneta Porcupine Mines shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 110,100 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME)

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and zinc deposits. It has interests in 1,046 claim units each approximately 16 hectares in area, which comprise a total area of approximately 16,800 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

