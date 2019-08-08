MonetaryUnit (MUE) One Day Volume Hits $1,396.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $1,396.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007096 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 112.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 165,956,207 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

