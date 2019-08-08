Monoeci Price Tops $0.0093 (XMCC)

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. Monoeci has a market cap of $75,842.00 and $33.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monoeci coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Monoeci has traded up 69.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.35 or 0.00875732 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003640 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000769 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Monoeci Coin Profile

Monoeci (XMCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 8,194,328 coins. Monoeci’s official website is www.monacocoin.net. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monoeci

Monoeci can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monoeci directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monoeci should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monoeci using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

