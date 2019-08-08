Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYPE. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Monotype Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:TYPE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. 395,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,748. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Monotype Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $63.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monotype Imaging will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 92.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 45,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 202.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 172,519 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 50.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monotype Imaging during the second quarter worth about $267,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

