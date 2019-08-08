Monroe Bank & Trust MI Cuts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Monroe Bank & Trust MI reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,314,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $138.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $140.62.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 16,848 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total transaction of $2,169,348.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,021.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 6,986 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $887,361.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,704 shares of company stock valued at $15,185,487 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

