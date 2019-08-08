Monroe Bank & Trust MI Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Monroe Bank & Trust MI cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,793,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,219 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,356,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,792,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,716 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 18,528.9% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,408,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,978 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 719.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,683,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,895 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.21. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $218.96. The company has a market cap of $160.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

