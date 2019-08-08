Monroe Bank & Trust MI Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Monroe Bank & Trust MI lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $89.53. 2,008,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,767. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 67.85%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $112,735.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,152 shares in the company, valued at $705,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $377,799.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,911. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.45.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.