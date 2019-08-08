Monroe Bank & Trust MI Sells 1,969 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Monroe Bank & Trust MI decreased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,968,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,676,000 after acquiring an additional 537,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,846,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 360,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 166,265 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 321,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 130,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 261,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 152,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $752.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.03 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, VP Greg Weller sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $66,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ross Anker sold 60,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $4,021,457.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,006 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.90.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

