Monroe Bank & Trust MI Sells 262 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Monroe Bank & Trust MI reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $480,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,245,000 after purchasing an additional 221,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Edwardsville acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,563,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,886. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.54%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

