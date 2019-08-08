Monroe Bank & Trust MI Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Monroe Bank & Trust MI lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $152.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,477,775. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $125.81 and a 1 year high of $173.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

