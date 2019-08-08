Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $52.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie set a $63.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.21.

Shares of MNST traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.00. 2,250,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,222. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,579,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $1,552,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 159.6% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 53,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

