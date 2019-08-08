Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,666 DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.4% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 44,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 814,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,098. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

In other news, Director Maureen L. Mcavey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRH. TheStreet downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

