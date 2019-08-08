Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $320,000 in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDU. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 188,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Goodin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,693.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Sparby acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,281.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $272,085 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Williams Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Mdu Resources Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

