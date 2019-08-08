Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $810,000 in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.47.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.72. The company had a trading volume of 67,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,186. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $73.94 and a twelve month high of $116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.