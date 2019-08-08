Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 163.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RARX traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.64. 8,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.23. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.10 and a current ratio of 20.10.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

RARX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Ra Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.73.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,592.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $67,768.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,452 shares of company stock worth $970,463 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.