Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 483,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after acquiring an additional 425,896 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,756,000. Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,734,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,686,000 after acquiring an additional 93,089 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 89,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Shares of TROW traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.76. 440,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.94. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $120.18. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $374,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,649 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

