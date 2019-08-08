More Coin (MORE) Reaches Market Cap of $110,885.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. More Coin has a market capitalization of $110,885.00 and $2,106.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00263712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.01205894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00019572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00091380 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001990 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

