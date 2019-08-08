Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MGNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Shares of MGNS stock opened at GBX 1,212 ($15.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,173.76. Morgan Sindall Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,536 ($20.07).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.