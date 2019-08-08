Morgan Stanley Lowers Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $92.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,548. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.52. Duke Energy has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,338.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $155,605.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $87.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

