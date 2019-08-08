Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 190,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,507. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

