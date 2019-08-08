Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.86. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 60,313 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSI. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.06. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.45.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morneau Shepell Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.16%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

