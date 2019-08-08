Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.56. Mosaic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.10-1.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lowered Mosaic from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Mosaic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,480,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,232. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mosaic news, Director Emery N. Koenig bought 2,089 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $50,031.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,593.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Clint Freeland bought 4,250 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $100,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,339 shares of company stock worth $173,882 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

