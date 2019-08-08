Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mosaic had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mosaic updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.10-1.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.10-1.50 EPS.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.90. 3,976,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02.

In related news, Director Emery N. Koenig purchased 2,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,031.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Clint Freeland purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,339 shares of company stock worth $173,882 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 2,825.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 1,452.1% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 57.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 2,795.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. CIBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

