Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MPVD opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $205.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99. Mountain Province Diamonds has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $45.65 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mountain Province Diamonds will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Mountain Province Diamonds by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Mountain Province Diamonds by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 439,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 200,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

