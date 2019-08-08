Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Msci (NYSE:MSCI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Msci from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.63.

Shares of MSCI traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.66. 3,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,300. Msci has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $247.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Msci will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Msci by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,591,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Msci by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,508,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Msci by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Msci by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

