MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MYOS opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.78. MYOS has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61.

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. MYOS had a negative net margin of 660.40% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MYOS will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MYOS stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of MYOS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYOS

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

