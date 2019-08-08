National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.53. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 4,686 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on NABZY. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

