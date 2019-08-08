National Bank Financial Raises Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$93.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$89.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.72. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$58.58 and a 12-month high of C$93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.09.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.96 billion. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In related news, Director Richard Harrison King sold 25,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.86, for a total value of C$2,208,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,060,967.57. Also, Director Marc E. Gold sold 3,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.20, for a total value of C$305,823.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,458.20. Insiders sold a total of 45,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,885 over the last ninety days.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

