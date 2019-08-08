National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 115.05% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We’ve been saying for nearly a year now that the company has a competitive advantage in a region that is set to grow energy spending over the next few years which in most normal environments would yield a stock that has demonstrated some measure of capital appreciation. Unfortunately the shares have been relatively range-bound since we initiated on the company last year and the market yawned last week when NESR announced a gigantic $660M contract with Saudi Aramco that will span the next five years (plus a two-year option). While our fundamental outlook for the company is unchanged following today’s print, we’re going to frame the value potential inherent in our outer-year forecasts while trying to make sense of the depressed valuation multiples.””

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

National Energy Services Reunited stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.87 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth $3,981,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 438,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 60,594 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

