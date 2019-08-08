National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of National Fuel Gas have underperformed its industry in the past 12 months. National Fuel Gas’ second quarter performance was affected by fluctuation in natural gas prices. Weather variation in its service territories and strong competition in the natural gas industry are headwinds. The current debt level of the company is higher than the S&P 500 group’s average. However, National Fuel Gas’ systematic capital expenditure helped it to strengthen operation and production in the Appalachian region. Expansion of midstream operation by transporting and storing higher volume of natural gas is assisting the company to gather steam. New pipeline projects with a goal of modernizing gas transmission infrastructure and cost management will likely boost the company’s performance.”

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

NFG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.39. 69,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 185.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,988,000 after buying an additional 948,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,217,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 73.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 296,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 29.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 312,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,478,000 after buying an additional 71,030 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.