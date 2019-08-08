National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Brokerages forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. National-Oilwell Varco posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $126,161,000 after purchasing an additional 298,177 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 314,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 159,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,246. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.69. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.38 and a beta of 1.30.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

