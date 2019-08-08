National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,653,313 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 640% from the previous session’s volume of 764,178 shares.The stock last traded at $31.80 and had previously closed at $31.36.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Vision in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Get National Vision alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). National Vision had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeff Busbee sold 50,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $1,451,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Beasley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $674,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,657 shares of company stock worth $3,306,511 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000.

National Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.