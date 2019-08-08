NCC Group’s (NCC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

NCC opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. The stock has a market cap of $500.10 million and a P/E ratio of 37.50. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 111.50 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 227.60 ($2.97).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.83%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.04%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

