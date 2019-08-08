NCS Multistage’s (NCSM) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NCSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded NCS Multistage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NCS Multistage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.66.

NCS Multistage stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,578. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.83 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 112.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Hummer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 140,000 shares of company stock worth $364,800. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 712.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 48,171 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

