Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Nelnet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NNI traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.59. 80,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,567. The company has a current ratio of 86.21, a quick ratio of 86.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.28. Nelnet has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.45.

In related news, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $61,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

