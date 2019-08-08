Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells $30,730.00 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Jack C. Parnell sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $70.01 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.61.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $49,259,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,597,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,074,000 after acquiring an additional 492,494 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 26.2% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,064,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,130,000 after acquiring an additional 221,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $7,838,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 153.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 179,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 108,936 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEOG. ValuEngine raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

