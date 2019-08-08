NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.14

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 908453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEO. Benchmark set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $101.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 18,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 348,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

