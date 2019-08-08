Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.64. 64,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,231. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.94. Neon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTGN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on Neon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

