NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.03-0.07 EPS and its Q3 guidance to (0.03)-0.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.34. 2,539,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,090. The company has a market capitalization of $200.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered NeoPhotonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price objective on NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.89.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

