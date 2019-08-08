Netflix (NFLX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX):

8/8/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/2/2019 – Netflix was given a new $450.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2019 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2019 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/18/2019 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $183.00 to $188.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $470.00 to $450.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/18/2019 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $470.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $320.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $420.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Netflix was given a new $440.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $460.00 to $420.00.

7/17/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $515.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $500.00. They wrote, “We also remind investors that traditional media companies remain hampered in their ability to compete against NFLX given their current high monetization of the existing PayTV model (read: they are loath to create a product that drives consumers from traditional PayTV), not to mention media investor focus on short term margins. As NFLX gains scale, we expect further material price increases, while also still substantial increases in subscriber totals and eventually a rapid expansion in NFLX profitability, which we see reaching an ultimate ~35% EBITDA margin by ‘25 as investment in expanding content slows materially + new market launch/marketing costs dissipate + NFLX realizes scale efficiencies, all of which drive our ~$40 in EPS by ’25.””

7/12/2019 – Netflix had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $350.00.

7/10/2019 – Netflix had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $350.00. They wrote, “We increase our price target to $370 driven by a higher implied target multiple and slightly higher international estimates. Pivoting to churn reduction content strategy as domestic scale reached and content competition intensifies. The primary driver of gross adds to SVOD services is first run, high quality original series. NFLX has been successful in this category, most recently by reporting 41M HH watching Stranger Things season 3 in the first five days of launch. However, binge watching drives the need to create even more content. In order to fill the time between original series NFLX has increasingly focused on individual originals like comedy specials, documentaries and movies.””

6/24/2019 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/20/2019 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2019 – Netflix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $10.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $314.92. 4,570,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,947,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.51, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total transaction of $20,030,596.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,030,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Netflix by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,212,000 after acquiring an additional 48,349 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

