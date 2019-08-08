Neutron Achieves Market Cap of $189,852.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Neutron has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Neutron has a total market cap of $189,852.00 and $4.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

