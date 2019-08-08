New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW) Insider Alan Dixon Buys 58,787 Shares

New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW) insider Alan Dixon acquired 58,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$76,423.10 ($54,200.78).

Shares of NEW traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$1.28 ($0.91). 52,143 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $446.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.29. New Energy Solar Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.14 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.50 ($1.06).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. New Energy Solar’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

New Energy Solar Company Profile

New Energy Solar Limited acquires, owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. The firm may also invest in other renewable energy assets including wind, geothermal, hydro-electricity, hybrid solutions and owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. New Energy Solar Limited was established in 2015 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

