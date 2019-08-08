New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Acquires 53,751 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,751 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,308. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.49 and a 52-week high of $185.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

