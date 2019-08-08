New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 522,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,958. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $434.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director David A. Trice sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $596,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,237.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

