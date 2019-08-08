New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has a $99.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $124.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEWR. ValuEngine raised New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, First Analysis lowered New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.33.

NEWR stock traded up $4.43 on Wednesday, reaching $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,853. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.37. New Relic has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $1,558,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,491,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,880,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,970,000 after buying an additional 87,904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,516,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,177,000 after buying an additional 300,484 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,495,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,580,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,018,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,492,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 723,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,621,000 after buying an additional 267,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

