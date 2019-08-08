New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Morgan Stanley

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on New Relic to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on New Relic to $73.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.33.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,853. New Relic has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -206.76 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. New Relic’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $4,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,905,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,491,613. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

