New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,277 Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in El Pollo LoCo were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.19. 3,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $18.47.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.74 million. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

