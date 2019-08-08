Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.79. 762,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $63,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.29.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

