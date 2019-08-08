NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires New Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $19,355,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 52,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $189.35 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 11,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $3,005,135.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,507.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total value of $2,291,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,529,109.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,610 shares of company stock worth $5,952,172. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.75.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

